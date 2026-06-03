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The View From Here 06.03.26
The WashU Sam Fox School held its senior exhibition, “Until the Beginning,” April 25 in Graham Chapel. The exhibition showcased a variety of artwork created by students Helen Ives, Priscilla Lee, Delanie Osborne and Emma Wang (right) during the spring 2026 semester. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
First Year Finale, a WashU tradition, helps students to reflect on their first-year experiences and recognize outstanding members of the university community who contributed to their first-year success. Here, first-year students despair as their Jenga creation collapses during the event, held April 23 at The Swamp on the South 40. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU)
Longtime WashU staff members celebrate at the 2026 Danforth Campus & CFU Staff Awards ceremony, hosted May 20 by WashU Human Resources, to recognize those receiving Distinguished Service Awards and reaching milestone work anniversaries. The event took place in Knight Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The WashU Sam Fox School held its senior exhibition, “Until the Beginning,” April 25 in Graham Chapel. The exhibition showcased a variety of artwork created by students Helen Ives, Priscilla Lee, Delanie Osborne and Emma Wang (pictured, right) during the spring 2026 semester. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Danny Meyer, a former WashU parent and founder and executive chairman of Union Square Hospitality Group, chat at an event for Eliot Society members May 7 at The Modern in New York City. A reception followed, bringing guests together for an evening focused on leadership, hospitality and community connection. (Photo: Jennifer Weisbord)
Xun Pang, the Boya Young Professor in the School of International Studies at Peking University and director of the PKU Analytics Lab for Global Risk Politics, presented a talk hosted by the McDonnell Academy as part of the Cabot-Zhang Lectureship. The event took place May 5 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Honorees Qiaoni “Linda” Jing (left), Zhude “Will” Tu and Hongyu An visit at the Office of Technology Management’s ninth annual Celebration of Inventors, held May 7 at the Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
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