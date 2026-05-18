The View From Here 5.18.26

THE RECORD

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Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications open for AI research fellowships

Entrepreneurship hall of fame launches

Introducing ‘Ideas Matter’

Notables

Jez appointed vice dean of graduate studies in Arts & Sciences

Flowe named National Humanities Center fellow

Mueller receives early-career award including $250,000 in funding

Obituaries

Christopher J. Moran, MD, professor emeritus of radiology, 78

Peter Raven, conservation advocate and professor emeritus, 89

Richard Roloff, former administrator and trustee, 96

Research Wire

Novel tool uncovers a common genetic cause of peripheral neuropathy 

Genome-wide screen yields new gene therapies to protect against retinal degeneration 

WashU Medicine researchers to build AI tools to boost Alzheimer’s research 

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