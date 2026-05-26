Obituary: Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Maher

Collin Charles Maher, a student from Atlanta, died by suicide Friday, May 15, 2026. He was 19 and had recently completed his first year in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Friends say they will remember Maher for his open heart, big smile and the care he showed everyone he encountered.

“Anyone will tell you that Collin was the most welcoming person,” said friend James Rukin, a rising sophomore. “He loved talking to people, meeting new people. There was something about him that was so real and open.”

Friend Nathaniel Shalam, also a rising sophomore, called Maher “the glue guy” who brought together his many friends across campus. The two met during Welcome Week and joined Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity in the spring.

“His room was always full of people,” Shalam recalled. “No matter the hour, the door seemed open and people were always stopping by, laughing, hanging out or just being there. Looking back, I think the room was really just an extension of Collin.”

Maher had a passion for country music, a knack for comic impressions and a love for WashU, which his mother, Ali Maher, called his dream school.

Before arriving at WashU, Maher distinguished himself as an Eagle Scout, track and cross-country athlete and founder of the Cocoa Classic, a charity 5K that delivered running shoes to 1,600 children in the Atlanta region.

Maher was recruited to run track at WashU but left the team in the fall with an injury. Still, many runners stayed in touch with Maher, said Jeff Stiles, head coach of the track-and-field and cross-country teams.

“After I learned of Collin’s death, I checked in with the other first-years on the team. I didn’t know what to expect because he wasn’t part of the team for very long, but many of them told me they were very close to Collin and that he was a very genuine, very kind person,” Stiles said. “What a great quality — to make that big of an impact in such a short period of time.”

Rukin said Maher could make any situation fun, like when he coaxed Rukin into an early-morning run through campus. Rukin had decided to get back in shape, but wasn’t prepared for Maher to wake him at daybreak.

“Collin was pounding on my door. I was like, ‘Dude. It’s early. I’m not going,’” Rukin recalled. “But he motivated me and we ended up having great runs where we would listen to audiobooks or just have great conversations. Collin would tell everyone what a great runner I was. Even though that couldn’t be further from the truth, it really felt special to have someone who would boost me up like that.”

Shalam recalled the time Maher rallied his fraternity brothers to take their turn in the dunk tank at Thurtene Carnival. The water was cold and no one wanted to volunteer. But Maher transformed a chore into a bonding moment.

“I think there’s two types of people. There’s experience people and there’s people people, and Collin was definitely a people person,” Shalam said. “He’d go do your laundry with you or pick up a package. Or he would just sit quietly with you. He’d do whatever just to be with you.”

Maher spoke frankly with close friends about his struggles with mental health. That honesty allowed others to be vulnerable about their own challenges, Rukin said.

“He was himself at all times and would love to talk about his life,” Rukin said. “People felt comfortable sharing things about themselves because he let you know he was a human, too, with issues. No matter what he was experiencing, Collin would always check in and make sure you were OK. That’s who he was.”

Maher is survived by his parents, Chris and Ali Maher of Atlanta; his younger brother, Brennan Maher; and grandparents Chuck and Connie Matuszak of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Bill and Mary Maher of Hyannis, Mass.

Funeral services were held May 21 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.

The family welcomes donations to Cocoa Classic Charities. Proceeds will be distributed to teen mental health organizations. To donate, visit www.runcocoaclassic.com.

Students who would like mental health support or supportive counseling are encouraged to contact the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services or call 314-935-6695. TimelyCare physicians and counselors also are available to students 24/7. Learn more about TimelyCare and download the app. Faculty and staff may access the Employee Assistance Program.