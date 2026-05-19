THE RECORD

WashU Law moot court team reaches national semifinals at ABA competition

By Megan Spence

WashU Law’s national moot court team finished among the top four teams at the ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition, the largest and most competitive moot court competition in the country.

Sikes (left), Tyler and Irovando

Third-year law students Zachary Irovando, Sealy Sikes and Sarah Tyler advanced to the national semifinals, placing fourth among more than 170 teams from nearly 100 law schools. The team also secured the third-ranked brief in the nation. Individually, Irovando placed as the second-ranked speaker, while Tyler ranked ninth out of more than 500 competitors.

The result marks the third-highest finish in program history. WashU Law captured the national title in 2012 and finished as runner-up in 2018, continuing a strong tradition of appellate advocacy success.

The team’s coaches are Richard Finneran, an adjunct professor of law, and private attorney Sasha Riedisser, a WashU Law alumna.

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