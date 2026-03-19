THE RECORD

Obituary: Richard Roloff, former administrator and trustee, 96

By Neil Schoenherr

Richard “Dick” Roloff, a former administrator and trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Friday, March 6, 2026. He was 96.

Roloff

While executive vice chancellor from 1991-2006, Roloff led WashU’s administrative areas — from finance and investments to landscaping and facilities maintenance — as well as construction and renovation efforts on university buildings. An alumnus, he previously served on the Board of Trustees from 1985-1991.

Among Roloff’s achievements were spearheading the construction of McDonnell Hall, Goldfarb Hall, Anheuser-Busch Hall and the Charles F. Knight Executive Education Center, along with the South 40 residential colleges and Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts buildings. He also oversaw the planning, cost and completion of Seigle Hall, the Danforth University Center and the second phase of the Snow Way Garage.

In 2008, he was appointed special assistant to Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, providing guidance to senior leadership on capital projects and real estate matters. Roloff received an honorary doctor of laws from WashU in 2010.

Roloff is survived by his children Rick Roloff (Natasha Kwan), Steven Roloff (Jill), Anne Klein (Peter) and Kathy Bitting (Billy), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also remembered by his longtime companion, Gerhild Williams, a professor emerita at WashU.

A celebration of his life will be held later. Read more in the family obituary.

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