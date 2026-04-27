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The View From Here 04.27.26
Joyful attendees embrace at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Awards, held April 16 at Risa Commons on the South 40. Through these awards, Campus Life honors student leaders and groups who actively pursue and demonstrate excellence in leadership within the campus community. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (right) speaks to Philanthropy Lab students April 16 in Brookings Quadrangle. The class, which has just completed its sixth year, has awarded more than $600,000 to local nonprofits. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Philanthropy Lab students awarded $10,000 to New Roots Urban Farm, which serves north St. Louis communities. Before awarding grants, students conducted site visits and reviewed funding proposals. In total, the 2026 class awarded $120,000 in grants. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Joyful attendees embrace at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Awards, held April 16 at Risa Commons on the South 40. Through these awards, Campus Life honors student leaders and groups who actively pursue and demonstrate excellence in leadership within the campus community. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
An a cappella singer serenades the crowd at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Awards, where Campus Life honors student leaders and student groups. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Two students enjoy a ride on the scrambler at Thurtene Carnival and WashU Community Night April 18. Located on the west end of the Danforth Campus, Thurtene and its earlier iterations have been a beloved tradition for more than a century. Thurtene is staged by the 13 members of the Thurtene junior honorary. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)
Thurtene Carnival, WashU’s oldest and most beloved tradition, introduced a new tradition this year — a private beer garden for students, alumni and community members 21 and older. Located on Francis Olympic Field, the beer garden was open during the carnival’s evening hours and featured entertainment from WashU student bands. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)
The Weidenbaum Center hosts a bipartisan panel discussion on the future of U.S. health care, “Health Care at the Crossroads,” April 17 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. Panelists included WashU’s Sandro Galea (left), dean of WashU Public Health; Melanie Fontes Rainer, former director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and Timothy D. McBride, a professor at WashU Public Health. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Michael Hoberman, author of the book, “Imagining Early American Jews,” speaks at an April 13 public lecture at Umrath Hall, hosted by the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. Hoberman described how the Jewish experiences of the American Revolution, slaveholding in the early republic and antebellum period and westward migration have been imagined, commemorated and frequently mythologized. (Photo: Max Bouvatte/WashU)
The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at WashU hosts political philosopher and democracy advocate Danielle Allen for the public lecture “The Declaration of Independence Today: Why an Old Text Still Serves Us Now,” April 16 in Graham Chapel. Allen, of Harvard University, came to WashU in conjunction with a special course “1776: Then and Now” offered this spring to commemorate 250 years since the country’s founding. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Harvard University’s Danielle Allen signs a copy of her book for Otto Brown (left), civic engagement manager at the WashU Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. She earlier had given a public lecture, “The Declaration of Independence Today: Why an Old Text Still Serves Us Now.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market, delivers the keynote address for WashU Olin Business’ annual Brauer Lecture Series April 14 in Graham Chapel. In Mackey’s 44 years as CEO, the natural and organic grocer grew from a single store in Austin, Texas, to 540 stores in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, with annual sales exceeding $22 billion and more than 105,000 employees. (Photo: Sarah Carmody/WashU)
Kevin Hurtado (left), Pallavi Chhabra, Jessica S. Samuel and Elizabeth J. Carlen, joined by her dog, Finn, were inducted into the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society April 15 at the Women’s Building. The society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. (Photo: Chantel Sutberry/WashU)
WashU Medicine scientists Harrison Gabel, PhD; John Pruett, MD, PhD; Judy Weisenberg, MD; and Rebecca Schwarzlose, PhD, presented their latest research on autism at the Rizzo Special Symposium, held at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus April 8. Co-hosted by the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center and Division of Child Psychiatry at WashU Medicine, the event highlighted cutting-edge research alongside lived experiences to foster a more comprehensive understanding of autism and its care. (Photo: Eliza Gan/WashU)
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