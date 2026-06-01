WashU in top 10 universities for translating discoveries into real-world solutions

WashU was ranked ninth among U.S. universities in the inaugural Cure Innovation Index, a national assessment of how effectively biomedical research institutions translate research into real-world impact. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)

Washington University in St. Louis is ranked among the top 10 universities in the inaugural Cure Innovation Index, a national assessment of how effectively biomedical research institutions translate scientific and clinical research into real-world impact.

WashU ranked ninth overall among 243 U.S. universities assessed. Each was evaluated in three categories: research capabilities, entrepreneurial readiness and market translation.

Of the individual categories evaluated, WashU ranked third in entrepreneurial readiness, which was based on institutional support for commercialization and the rate of participation of faculty and trainees in entrepreneurial activity. The university ranked fifth in research capabilities, reflecting its world-class research facilities, robust financial support of scholars and high-quality scientific output. WashU ranked 19th on market translation, or how effectively the institution converts its research into real-world health innovations.

Read more on the WashU Medicine news website.