WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

The Washington University Police Department (WashU PD) will conduct an active threat training exercise July 9 on the Danforth Campus. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to enhance WashU PD’s preparedness and response capabilities.



The training exercise involves simulated scenarios, but the community may notice loud noises, a heightened police and emergency responder presence and restricted access to some parts of campus.



Contact WashU PD at 314-935-5555 with any questions or concerns.