THE RECORD

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

WashU Police Department shield on window

The Washington University Police Department (WashU PD) will conduct an active threat training exercise July 9 on the Danforth Campus. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to enhance WashU PD’s preparedness and response capabilities.

The training exercise involves simulated scenarios, but the community may notice loud noises, a heightened police and emergency responder presence and restricted access to some parts of campus.

Contact WashU PD at 314-935-5555 with any questions or concerns.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

WashU marks one year of With You campaign

Live Near Your Work expands eligible neighborhoods

Notables

Dean’s Medals honor six individuals whose impact advances medicine and improves lives

Local teachers join WashU faculty for Summer Teacher Researcher Program

Allen organizes architecture conference

Obituaries

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Christopher J. Moran, MD, professor emeritus of radiology, 78

Research Wire

CSD receives grant for next phase of SEED OK study

Tool to predict crop instability to be developed at WashU, Arizona State

Chung receives Spencer Foundation grant to study postsecondary options in St. Louis

The View From Here

06.24.26

06.03.26

05.18.26

Washington People

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20