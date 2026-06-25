THE RECORD

WashU marks one year of With You campaign

The university has completed the first year of With You: The WashU Campaign, with the community stepping up to help advance research, learning opportunities and patient care.

Already, the campaign has secured $3.5 billion in support of its efforts to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Just a few of the notable successes to date include the Bursky Family Foundation’s $200 million pledge to support and name the recently established School of Public Health; a $15 million gift from Roy and Diana Vagelos to bolster the Medical Scientist Training Program; and support from Jerry and Judy Kent for Olin Business School’s Business of Health initiative.

Read more about these and other success stories so far on the With You website.

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