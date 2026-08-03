THE RECORD

Student-community projects receive St. Louis Impact funding

The WashU Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement has awarded $80,000 in St. Louis Impact Fund grants to advance regional priorities. 

Among the projects: 

  • Mona Jawad, a PhD student at WashU Medicine, is working with the St. Louis Science Center to create short American Sign Language explanations for popular exhibits. 
  • Saria Bechara, a PhD student at the Brown School, is working alongside Monarch Immigration Services to create a culturally accessible space for Afghan refugee girls to play sports and build leadership skills. 
  • Nia Hodges, a PhD student at McKelvey Engineering, is partnering with Seed St. Louis to restore the tornado-damaged William L. Clay Community Garden.

“The St. Louis Impact Fund is so much more than the dollars we grant,” said Stephanie Kurtzman, executive director of the Gephardt Institute. “It’s a framework for ethical and impactful community engagement and a pathway to deeper collaboration between WashU students and their community partners.”

Learn more about St. Louis Impact Fund grantees on the Gephardt Institute website.

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