THE RECORD

WashU hosts polling places

The Missouri primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement is hosting two polling locations at WashU.

St. Louis County voters may cast their ballots in the Danforth University Center, Room 276, on the Danforth Campus. St. Louis city voters may vote at the Shell Cafe in the McDonnell Medical Sciences Building, 4565 McKinley Ave., on the Medical Campus.

Polls open at 6 a.m Tuesday and will remain open until all voters in line by 7 p.m. have voted. 

Voters must bring a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (e.g., a driver’s license or state ID) or by the U.S. government (e.g. a passport).

Voters can visit the St. Louis County Board of Elections or the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners websites to find sample ballots, polling locations and additional information. Voters who live in surrounding counties or in Illinois may visit their county election boards or the Vote 411 website for election information. 

Read more on the Gephardt Institute website.

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