Biomolecular condensates reveal surprising activity as catalysts

New insight into biomolecular condensates from the labs of Yifan Dai and Rohit Pappu could set off a new wave of research with a new archetype of catalysts to consider when thinking about biochemical reactions in cells. (AI-generated image)

Biomolecular condensates are ubiquitous in live cells, including bacteria, viruses, plants and mammalian systems. These membraneless bodies — molecular communities made up of DNA, RNA and proteins — are where molecules large and small within the cell come together to coordinate various biochemical reactions.

Phase separation, where molecules separate from the cellular milieu in ways similar to the separation of oil and water, is the driving force behind forming distinct biomolecular condensates. Most researchers have focused on proteins and nucleic acid components, which store, transmit and express genetic information in living cells, and their contributions to condensate formation. Now WashU researchers have found that certain components can act as catalysts as well.

New work led by Yifan Dai, an assistant professor, and Rohit V. Pappu, the Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor, both in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Center for Biomolecular Condensates at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has led them to discover “condenzymes,” or inherent catalytic activities of condensates, even though the condensates don’t have the components to act as catalysts themselves. Bringing molecules together via phase separation gives rise to the emergent property of functioning as catalysts.

The research was published July 24 in Molecular Cell.