THE RECORD

Huang appointed to international social work board

By Neil Schoenherr

Jin Huang, the Irving Louis Horowitz Professor in Social Policy at the WashU Brown School, has been appointed to serve on the advisory board of the Katherine A. Kendall Institute for International Social Work within the Council on Social Work Education. His term runs through June 30, 2029.

Huang

The Kendall Institute strives to prepare social work educators, researchers, students and practitioners for an increasingly global community through its programs and initiatives, and it promotes standards of excellence for international social work.

Huang is an internationally renowned expert in the development of social policies that support family and child well-being. His work centers on financial capability and asset-building programs for disadvantaged populations, such as low-income children, children with disabilities, children of immigrants, and youth in transition to adulthood. Huang’s research aims for universal policies that offer financial capability and structured asset building for all.

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