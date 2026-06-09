Obituary: Helen Davis, longtime WashU staff member, 95

Davis

Helen Davis, who worked for decades at Washington University in St. Louis, died Thursday, May 21, 2026. She was 95.

Among her many roles, Davis served as executive director of the WashU Campus Y from 1976 until 1995. When she retired, the university established the annual Helen Davis Humanitarian Award, given to an outstanding student, in recognition of her contributions to WashU and St. Louis.

A celebration of Davis’ life will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 826 Union Blvd., St. Louis, Mo., 63108. Read more about her in the family obituary.