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The View From Here 07.15.26
WashU staff leave the Danforth Campus to attend the 35th annual Forest Park Forever Hat Luncheon in June. The group wore decorative graduation caps that highlighted the landscape and architecture of the university. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Revelers at St. Louis’ Celebrate 250 event visit Innovation Village, a hands-on exhibit that highlighted new advances in aerospace, plant science, medicine, conservation and manufacturing from local universities, institutions and businesses. WashU sponsored the free event, which ran July 3–5 at Live! by Loews in Ballpark Village. “What’s exceptional about St. Louis is these ecosystems of innovation that are changing the world. We’re feeding the world, healing the world, sustaining the planet. There is so much for us to be proud of,” said Cindy Brinkley, co-chair of Innovation Village at Celebrate 250. (Courtesy photo)
Longtime university benefactor Joanne Knight visits the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center on June 24 to celebrate the close of the Knight Family DIAN-TU Challenge, which inspired more than $6.5 million in gifts and pledges and secured matching funds from the Knight family. WashU Medicine faculty members John C. Morris, MD (left), Eric M. McDade, DO (center), and Randall J. Bateman, MD (right), helped commemorate the milestone. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU Medicine)
Anna Santacruz, operations program leader for the Knight Family Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), expresses her gratitude to Joanne Knight for her extraordinary contributions to advancing research that is transforming the future of Alzheimer’s care for millions of patients and families. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU Medicine)
The Clark-Fox Policy Institute hosts a panel discussion on “Federal Cuts, Local Consequences: How St. Louis Can Respond to an Unraveling Safety Net” June 30 in Brown Hall Lounge. Christine Woody (left), food security policy manager at Empower Missouri; Stephen Roll, research director at the Center for Social Development at the WashU Brown School; Adam Pearson, director of the St. Louis Department of Human Services; and Marius Johnson-Malone, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Civic Insight, participate. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Penny Pennington (right), chair of the WashU Board of Trustees and managing partner of Edward Jones, joins Chancellor Andrew D. Martin for a conversation during the university’s Edward Jones Day event June 1 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
WashU hosts its Edward Jones Day featuring a “sip and stroll” June 1 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
The Clark-Fox Policy Institute joins the Center for Social Development; Confluence Collaborative for Community Engagement; Public Exchange; Center for Diabetes Translation Research; Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences; and Food and Agriculture Research Mission (FARM) to host “Food is Medicine: Policy and Program Innovation in St. Louis” June 16 at the Delmar Divine. The event centered local community-based programs and cross-sector partnerships, bringing together researchers, practitioners, advocates and community leaders. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
WashU staff help Nancy Lyons, executive assistant to the chancellor, with her hat in the Brookings archway before attending the 35th annual Forest Park Forever Hat Luncheon June 4. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
WashU staff leave the Danforth Campus to attend the 35th annual Forest Park Forever Hat Luncheon June 4. The group wore decorative graduation caps that highlighted the landscape and architecture of the university. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Nichole Mercier, assistant vice chancellor and managing director of the Office of Technology Management, participates in a demo day for Third Coast Foundry, a two-year pilot program bringing together eight partner universities, including WashU. This demo day included eight universities, 40 startups and over 200 attendees, including 150 investors representing more than $110 billion in capital. (Courtesy photo)
Sherree Wilson (left), associate vice chancellor and senior associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at WashU Medicine, helps Dayden Hentz, a rising 10th grader at McCluer High School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, into a medical white coat. Hentz is one of 10 McCluer students who graduated from the inaugural Pre-college Immersive Medical-training Experience (PRIME) program at WashU Medicine June 26. (Photo: Maggie Singleton/WashU Medicine)
McCluer High School students get ready for healthcare careers during the inaugural PRIME program at WashU Medicine. During the graduation ceremony June 26 on the Medical Campus, each of the 10 participants presented on a topic that resonated with them from the four-week summer program. They also received a white coat, a reminder of the program as well their potential to pursue a STEM-related career in the future. (Photo: Maggie Singleton/WashU Medicine)
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