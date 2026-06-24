The View From Here 06.24.26

June 24, 2026 SHARE Patients from around the country traveled to St. Louis in May to participate in the first natural history study on Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome, led by WashU Medicine faculty. Timothy Johnson (left) and Lucas Dahlberg visited the Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building on the Medical Campus where the lab of Harrison Gabel, an associate professor of neuroscience, studies their rare genetic disease. (Photo: Róisin DeBonis/WashU Medicine) Katherine King, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine (right), sees Eleanor Vitullo as part of a natural history study on Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome. As part of the study, funded in part by the WashU Medicine Center for Rare, Undiagnosed and Genetic Diseases, King led a two-day multidisciplinary clinic including 10 patients from around the country who traveled to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for visits with WashU Medicine physicians. (Photo: Róisin DeBonis/WashU Medicine) The 2026 National Genomics Education Partnership (GEP) Faculty Workshop was held in Rebstock Hall and the Life Sciences Building from June 13-18. This workshop allows GEP members to share their experiences teaching GEP materials, develop new curriculum, work on potential scientific and education research publications, identify future funding avenues and participate in other professional development activities. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU) At an event to commemorate the impact of the late Philip Needleman — an accomplished drug developer, former head of the Department of Pharmacology at WashU Medicine and generous supporter of WashU — friends and colleagues gathered for the unveiling of his portrait in the McDonnell Pediatric Research Building lobby on the Medical Campus on June 11. At the event are (from left) Richard Mahoney, trustee emeritus; Nina Needleman, daughter of Philip Needleman; and Don Wiegand, BFA ’70, artist. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) WashU sponsored the Delmar Loop Juneteenth Celebration & 5K Race for Reconciliation June 13. WashU volunteers took part as part of the new “Service Saturdays” initiative. Activities included a WashU Continuing & Professional Studies tent, 5K race, community art project and performances. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) WashU sponsored the Delmar Loop Juneteenth Celebration & 5K Race for Reconciliation June 13. Neighbors, artists and performers gathered to celebrate culture, connection and joy. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) People read on benches on the WashU Danforth Campus this spring. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Peony flowers bloom on the WashU Danforth Campus this spring. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU)