Activating glass for next-generation semiconductor substrates

While glass is a stable and inexpensive material often used in electronics, its structure lacks the properties needed to grow crystals for semiconductor materials in high demand for computers, memory and sensing applications.
With a five-year $700,000 CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, Sang-Hoon Bae, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at WashU McKelvey Engineering, plans to transform glass from a passive support into an active platform to create high-performing electronic materials that could be used to make devices faster and more energy-efficient and to improve communications systems.
CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of their organization’s mission. At least one-third of current McKelvey Engineering faculty have received the award.
Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.