THE RECORD

Activating glass for next-generation semiconductor substrates

By Beth Miller
a semiconductor chip rendered image
Sang-Hoon Bae will work to create the first framework for single-crystal semiconductor growth on glass and lay the scientific foundation for “active glass” platforms, where glass supports mechanical and thermal functions and integrates embedded functions such as logic, memory and sensing. (Photo: Bae lab)

While glass is a stable and inexpensive material often used in electronics, its structure lacks the properties needed to grow crystals for semiconductor materials in high demand for computers, memory and sensing applications. 

With a five-year $700,000 CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, Sang-Hoon Bae, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at WashU McKelvey Engineering, plans to transform glass from a passive support into an active platform to create high-performing electronic materials that could be used to make devices faster and more energy-efficient and to improve communications systems.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of their organization’s mission. At least one-third of current McKelvey Engineering faculty have received the award.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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