THE RECORD

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Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of Lindsey Graham

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

WashU marks one year of With You campaign

Notables

Vertical expansion of research facility earns LEED Silver certification 

Samuels named SOM, MAK Center researcher-in-residence

Miller honored with Potamkin Prize for dementia research

Obituaries

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Research Wire

Brown School researcher receives grant to study college persistence among low-income students

Inner life of cells under investigation

New comprehensive data platform could transform Alzheimer’s research, treatment 

The View From Here

06.24.26

06.03.26

05.18.26

Washington People

Helina Woldekiros

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

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Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20