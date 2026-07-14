The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham died July 11 at age 71.
Read the presidential proclamation.
The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham died July 11 at age 71.
Read the presidential proclamation.
Flags lowered in memory of Lindsey Graham
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