THE RECORD

Gordon receives Gabbay Award 

By Julia Evangelou Strait
Jeffrey Gordon, MD, of WashU Medicine has received the Gabbay Award from Brandeis University recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of gut microbiome research. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)
Gordon

Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor at WashU Medicine, has received the 2026 Jacob and Louise Gabbay Award in Biotechnology and Medicine from Brandeis University. The annual award recognizes scientists in academia, medicine or industry whose outstanding work has shown “significant practical applications in the biomedical sciences.” 

Gordon, who directs WashU Medicine’s Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology and has a secondary faculty appointment at WashU Bursky Public Health, is being honored for his foundational discoveries revealing the role of the gut microbiome in shaping human health and disease. In particular, his research has fueled innovative approaches to treating childhood malnutrition. 

Past recipients of the award include groundbreaking researchers such as Jennifer Doudna, PhD, and Emmanuelle Charpentier, PhD, for their work on the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing system; and Karl Deisseroth, MD, PhD, Gero Miesenbock, MD, and Edward Boyden, PhD, for their discovery and use of optogenetics to regulate brain cell activity. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website

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