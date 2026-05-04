The View From Here 05.04.26

May 4, 2026 SHARE A model walks the runway in a piece from Madeline Carlson’s “Vestige” collection during the 97th Annual WashU Fashion Show April 18. Carlson is a senior fashion design major who is set to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in fashion design this year. (Photo: Kelly Pratt-Kreidich/WashU) Models walk the runway in student-made garments during the 97th Annual WashU Fashion Show April 18. (Photo: Kelly Pratt-Kreidich/WashU) A model walks the runway in a piece from Elie Wu-Chen’s “Impressions” collection in the 97th Annual WashU Fashion Show April 18. Wu-Chen is a pre-medical student who is about to earn a bachelor’s degree in fashion this year. (Photo: Kelly Pratt-Kreidich/WashU) Joyful seniors pose for a selfie with St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird at the 2026 Class Celebration April 22 at Ballpark Village. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Classmates gather for food, drinks, entertainment and a short program celebrating their accomplishments at the 2026 Class Celebration at Ballpark Village. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Darwin Aquino, conductor-in-residence in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, leads the WashU Symphony Orchestra and WashU Choirs April 19 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. The performance featured Franz Joseph Haydn’s Mass in Time of War (1796) as well as work by Paul Dukas, Aaron Copeland and Franz Schubert. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU) Soprano Kelly Daniel-Decker (left) and alto Erin Haupt, both teachers of applied music in Arts & Sciences, perform Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War.” (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU) Visitors examine artworks at the opening reception for the WashU Sam Fox School’s MFA in Visual Art First-Year Exhibition, “I Thought of You,” April 16. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) WashU’s Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement hosts the 23rd Annual Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award ceremony April 14 in Holmes Lounge. Richard Gephardt (center) listens to a presentation with honorees Angela Coonce, WashU’s chief of police, and Kate Choi (right), a Campus Y program leader. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) Alumni dance the night away at WashU’s 2026 Reunion welcome back party, which took place April 17 in FanDuel at Ballpark Village. (Photo: Jeanine Liautaud Maul/WashU)