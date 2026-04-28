THE RECORD

Applications open for AI research fellowships

Applications are open for the AI Research Commons Midwest Fellows Program.

The selective program connects early artificial intelligence (AI) startups with high potential to infrastructure, mentorship and national investor networks. The program is open to faculty, students and researchers from WashU and seven other institutions that recently joined together to form Third Coast Foundry. That initiative aims to strengthen the combined presence of Midwestern universities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The fellowship effort, launched in collaboration with the AI Research Commons, Microsoft and Nvidia, is open to faculty, students and researchers. The application deadline is Friday, May 1.

Learn more on the University of Chicago website.

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