Jez appointed vice dean of graduate studies in Arts & Sciences

Jez

Joseph M. Jez has been named vice dean of graduate studies in WashU Arts & Sciences, effective July 1, announced Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences.

Jez is the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Biology and former chair of the biology department. A renowned biochemist, he brings a distinguished record of research and teaching, strong industry connections and extensive experience overseeing complex organizations and graduate programs.

He will succeed Sophia Hayes, a professor of chemistry and the inaugural vice dean of graduate education, who has held the position since 2021.

Read more on the Ampersand website.