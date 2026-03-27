WashU among top 100 US universities granted utility patents 

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has once again named WashU to its Top 100 U.S. Universities Granted Utility Patents List.

For 2025, the university was ranked 30th on the list, with a total of 70 U.S. patents.

Released annually, the Top 100 U.S. Universities ranking highlights and celebrates U.S. academic institutions that play a significant role in advancing innovation through the critical step of securing their intellectual property through patents. The process helps universities translate their inventions into commercial technologies, creating societal and economic impact.

Read more on the Office of Technology Management website.