THE RECORD

Azama elected to athletic administrators board

Anthony J. Azama, associate vice chancellor for student success and the John M. Schael Director of Athletics at WashU, has been elected to serve as third vice president of the National Association of Division III Athletics Administrators (NADIIIAA).

Azama

“I am honored to be elected to serve on the NADIIIAA board in this capacity as college athletics face unique challenges while simultaneously staying true to the DIII philosophy of developing student-athletes,” Azama said. 

Azama had served as chair of the NADIIIAA membership committee, helping the association achieve a record-high membership level this year, which contributed to increased convention participation in Las Vegas.

The NADIIIAA is composed of athletic administrators from more than 350 institutions and conferences competing at the NCAA Division III level. The association encourages the continued development of athletic programs focused on the student-athlete. The NADIIIAA is administered by National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

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