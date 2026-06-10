WashU Athletics wins Learfield Directors’ Cup

For the first time in program history, the WashU Bears have won the Learfield Directors’ Cup, presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the organization announced June 9. The Directors’ Cup is widely considered the ultimate measurement of overall athletic program success in collegiate sports.

The Bears are the nation’s top all-sports program in Division III for the first time and only the eighth different institution to win. Points for the Directors’ Cup are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA championships. It marks the 22nd straight year that the Bears have finished in the Top 10.

“Consecutively for 21 years, WashU has been in the Top 10 of the Directors’ Cup, but year 22 was different, with 18 teams all nationally ranked in the Top 20,” said Anthony J. Azama, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and director of athletics. “There is no other way to receive this prestigious award than to earn it. Congrats to the administrators, support staff, coaches and student-athletes for their hard work and 3.67 GPA. To university leadership, Chancellor Martin and Vice Chancellor Gonzalez, thank you for your commitment to the development of scholar-champions. This is a special place!”

Peter Lichtenberger (second from left) claimed the pole vault national title in May. Athletes Hayden Kunkel (left), Zachary Duckworth (right) and assistant track-and-field coach Lane Lohr joined him on the podium. (Photo: WashU Athletics)

Overall, 18 sports are counted in the final DIII standings, four of which must be men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball. The next highest (14 max) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.

WashU tallied 1,266.50 points during the 2025-26 year, highlighted by women’s soccer and women’s indoor track-and-field national championships. Among the 19 programs, 18 made the NCAA Tournament and four finished in the Final Four in their respective sports.

“Winning the first-ever Directors’ Cup in WashU history is a trailblazing achievement for our department. It reflects the collective success of all our programs, not just one team, and demonstrates sustained excellence across athletics,” said Jim Conlon, head women’s soccer coach. “It validates the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and university leadership, while highlighting the culture of high standards, collaboration and commitment that defines our department. Most importantly, it establishes a new benchmark for future generations and shows that WashU can compete and excel at the highest level across multiple sports.”

“We have always felt like we had a special group of people in athletics — now we can all collectively say that we have done something truly special as one team and one family,” added Pat Bloom, head baseball coach.

In total, 18 WashU programs reached the postseason, earning points in:

Baseball, regional final (50)

Men’s basketball, Sweet 16 (64)

Women’s basketball, Sweet 16 (64)

Men’s cross country, 16th place (58.5)

Women’s cross country, 7th place (72)

Women’s golf, 5th place (75)

Men’s indoor track-and-field, 8th place (70.5)

Women’s indoor track-and-field, national champions (100)

Men’s outdoor track-and-field, 14th place (60)

Women’s outdoor track-and-field, national runner-up (90)

Men’s soccer, Sweet 16 (64)

Women’s soccer, national champions (100)

Men’s swimming and diving, 10th place (67.5)

Women’s swimming and diving, 13th place (63)

Softball, regional final (50)

Men’s tennis, regional final (64)

Women’s tennis, national runner-up (90)

Volleyball, Sweet 16 (64)