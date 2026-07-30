WashU Experts: A guide for new college students

Each year, some 2.5 million first-time students start college in the United States. All students have their own unique goals, histories and challenges, but many share the same questions: How can I make the most of this transformative experience? Where can I find resources to help me thrive socially, financially and academically? What steps must I take to stay healthy, physically and emotionally?
Here, leading experts from the WashU Division of Student Success and WashU faculty offer college students their expert advice.
Why first-year students should visit the campus career center
WashU career expert Norma Guerra Gaier explains why students should engage with their career center early and often; how career centers have evolved in this challenging economy; and why your major matters less than you think.
Finding ‘your people’ in college: A philosopher’s perspective
Countless incoming college students are wondering if they will find “their people” at college. Fannie Bialek, a WashU philosopher and friendship expert, tells students they might not know yet who “their people” are — and that’s a good thing.
Why students need to take charge of their healthcare in college
WashU clinical psychologist Kirk Dougher says new students need to learn how to manage stress, navigate the healthcare system and grow into a person who can handle what comes next. Parents can help by showing support while encouraging their child to take the lead in their own healthcare.
Financial tips for the new college student
Beyond registering for classes and decorating their dorms, Andrea Stewart-Douglas, WashU’s director of student financial wellness programs, has another item for new college students’ to-do lists: Make a budget.
In this highly polarized world, the college transition can seem especially difficult. WashU happiness expert Tim Bono explains how students can set themselves up for success.
Don’t fret the ‘freshman 15’; make friends with food
Make peace with food. Honor your hunger. Reject a diet mentality. These are the important lessons that Rebecca Miller, director for nutrition and dietary wellness at WashU Dining Services, shares with new students.
Media: To arrange an interview with any of these experts, contact Diane Toroian Keaggy at diane.keaggy@wustl.edu or 314-974-4238.