Sensory overload in kids has distinct neurobiological roots

Overreactions to ordinary sensory stimuli — a scratchy shirt tag, a roaring vacuum cleaner, an unfamiliar smell — are commonly associated with autism. But in fact, an estimated 15% to 20% of children experience such reactions, known as sensory over-responsivity or sensory distress, and they show up across a range of psychiatric conditions.

Now, research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is shedding light on what sensory overload indicates about a child’s mental health. Analyzing data from more than 15,000 children ages 6 to 18, the researchers found that sensory over-responsivity is connected not just to autistic traits but also to anxiety in both children with autism and those without. Contrary to longstanding assumptions, sensory over-responsivity was not directly related to ADHD.

Examining brain scans from a subset of the children, the team also found that even mild sensory issues are linked to differences in specific patterns of brain connectivity.

The findings are published Aug. 13 in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

“These sensory challenges are not kids just ‘being difficult,’ but are behaviors rooted in specific neurological differences,” said senior author Rebecca Schwarzlose, an assistant professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine. “We also show kids without autism can struggle with the sensory environment. Because services like occupational therapy can help children cope with these challenges, it is important to properly identify sensory over-responsivity and get kids the right support.”

Sensory sensitivity linked to anxiety and autism, not ADHD

Sensory over-responsivity has long been considered a symptom of autism, and it was added to the diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder in 2013. But it turns up in many other psychiatric conditions, appearing among children with anxiety, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder and other conditions. That overlap has left clinicians without a clear consensus on what it means for diagnosis and treatment when a child is overwhelmed by everyday sights, sounds and textures.

‘What all parents want is for their child to be able to do the things they want to do. The more we can help them live in this world with targeted modifications, while avoiding undue distress, the better.’ — Rebecca Schwarzlose, WashU Medicine

To better understand how sensory over-responsivity is involved in these conditions, Schwarzlose and her colleagues pooled data from 15,728 children across five separate studies, which collectively included both children diagnosed with autism and kids in the general population who may or may not have neurodevelopmental or other psychiatric conditions. All the studies included standard parent or caregiver questionnaires assessing symptoms of conditions such as anxiety, depression and ADHD, as well as a standard scale measuring autism-related traits, which includes an item used to gauge a child’s sensory sensitivity.

The researchers applied a statistical approach that accounts for the fact that psychiatric conditions frequently overlap to pin down which conditions are independently associated with sensory over-responsivity, as opposed to piggybacking on an overlapping condition.

They found that most associations vanished. What remained was a specific, consistent signal: children with sensory over-responsivity had elevated symptoms of both anxiety and autism, but not of ADHD. The pattern held whether the children were from a general community sample or had an autism diagnosis, and across every age group.

Signs of sensory over-responsivity in the brain

Schwarzlose and colleagues also analyzed brain imaging data from a subset of 9,197 children who underwent resting-state functional MRI, a brain scan taken while the child lies still and rests. Those scans let the researchers measure functional connectivity, an indicator of the extent to which brain regions communicate and coordinate activity with each other.

The analysis linked sensory over-responsivity to reduced connectivity between a small brain network involved in memory and a deep-brain structure that helps translate sensory information into action.

“When the connection between them is weak, sensory information may not get integrated with the child’s sense of context,” said first author Christina Luo, who conducted the work as a master’s student in Schwarzlose’s lab. “So an innocuous sound triggers a raw defensive response instead of being filtered through a sense that ‘this is normal and safe.’”

Schwarzlose’s team is now looking earlier into childhood and infancy to trace when sensory over-responsivity first emerges in the brain and which neural circuits drive it, information that could point to ways to help children earlier.

“What all parents want is for their child to be able to do the things they want to do,” Schwarzlose said. “The more we can help them live in this world with targeted modifications, while avoiding undue distress, the better.”

Luo H, Kim AW, Gurnett CA, Abbacchi AM, Constantino JN, Luby JL, Perino MT, Barch DM, Sylvester CM, Camacho CM, Schwarzlose RF. Specific, replicable behavioral and neural correlates of sensory over-responsivity in childhood. Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. August 13, 2026. DOI: 10.1016/j.jaac.2026.08.003

About WashU Medicine

WashU Medicine is a global leader in academic medicine, including biomedical research, patient care and educational programs with 3,100 faculty. Its National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding portfolio is the second largest among U.S. medical schools and has grown 78% since 2016. Together with institutional investment, WashU Medicine commits over $1.6 billion annually to basic and clinical research innovation and training. Its faculty practice is consistently among the top five in the country, with more than 2,550 faculty physicians practicing at 200 locations. WashU Medicine physicians exclusively staff Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals — the academic hospitals of BJC HealthCare — and Siteman Cancer Center, a partnership between BJC HealthCare and WashU Medicine and the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Missouri and southern Illinois. WashU Medicine physicians also treat patients at BJC’s community hospitals in our region. With a storied history in MD/PhD training, WashU Medicine recently dedicated $100 million to scholarships and curriculum renewal for its medical students, and is home to top-notch training programs in every medical subspecialty as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology and communications sciences.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website