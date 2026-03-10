Rogers honored for clinical contributions to neurodevelopment

Cynthia Rogers (center) received the 2025 Elkes Research Award from American College of Neuropsychopharmacology President William Carlezon (left) and ACNP Honorific Awards Committee Chair Helen Mayberg (right). (Photo courtesy of Evan Dickert/Parthenon Management Group)

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry at WashU Medicine, received the 2025 Joel Elkes Research Award from the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP). The award is given annually at the ACNP meeting to an individual in recognition of outstanding clinical contributions to understanding the brain and behavior.

Rogers, a leading researcher in social, emotional and brain development in infants and children, earned the distinction for her groundbreaking research on early developmental markers of psychiatric risk associated with premature birth.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.