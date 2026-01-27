THE RECORD

Kannampallil, Wiley named medical informatics fellows 

Kannampallil (left) and Wiley (right)

Thomas Kannampallil, chief data scientist and assistant dean for data science at Washington University School of Medicinein St. Louis, and Laura Wiley, an associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine, were named 2025 American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI) fellows. They were among 24 professionals from the United States and abroad recognized by peers for their ongoing contributions to the field of data science. 

Kannampallil, also an associate professor of anesthesiology, has extensive experience in the design, implementation and evaluation of novel artificial intelligence-based technology designed to improve health care. He uses computer science and clinical informatics tools to implement applications at the point of care to help doctors make informed decisions.  

Wiley is an expert in computational phenotyping and has developed large electronic health record research repositories to study intracranial aneurysms and diabetes. She develops methods that use electronic health record data to generate clinical evidence and to enhance precision medicine.  

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications sought for Neuroprep Scholars program

Submissions sought for data competition

Sumers Rec Center announces complimentary trial membership for WashU employees

Notables

Kannampallil, Wiley named medical informatics fellows 

Mumford named ACSA Distinguished Professor

Klein recognized by Endocrine Society for outstanding research

Obituaries

Ella Johnson, senior in Arts & Sciences, 21

Donald ‘Don’ Clayton, former associate vice chancellor of Medical Public Affairs, 71

Steven L. Teitelbaum, professor of pathology and immunology, 87

Research Wire

Model developed in Zhang lab recognized by Mozilla

Spying on speckles

Psychedelics disrupt normal link between brain’s neuronal activity and blood flow

The View From Here

01.26.26

1.14.26

12.08.25

Washington People

Amjad Musleh

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20