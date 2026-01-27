Kannampallil, Wiley named medical informatics fellows 

Kannampallil (left) and Wiley (right)

Thomas Kannampallil, chief data scientist and assistant dean for data science at Washington University School of Medicinein St. Louis, and Laura Wiley, an associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine, were named 2025 American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI) fellows. They were among 24 professionals from the United States and abroad recognized by peers for their ongoing contributions to the field of data science.

Kannampallil, also an associate professor of anesthesiology, has extensive experience in the design, implementation and evaluation of novel artificial intelligence-based technology designed to improve health care. He uses computer science and clinical informatics tools to implement applications at the point of care to help doctors make informed decisions.

Wiley is an expert in computational phenotyping and has developed large electronic health record research repositories to study intracranial aneurysms and diabetes. She develops methods that use electronic health record data to generate clinical evidence and to enhance precision medicine.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.