Introducing ‘Ideas Matter’

A new podcast recently launched by Sandro Galea is now available to download on leading platforms including Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Galea is the Margaret C. Ryan Dean and the Eugene S. and Constance Kahn Distinguished Professor at the WashU School of Public Health and vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives.

Drawing in experts from around the world, “Ideas Matter” provides space for thoughtful, informed conversations about the forces shaping our lives and institutions. In a time when public debate often focuses on confrontation over substance, “Ideas Matter” provides perspectives to deepen understanding and inform a better conversation about what matters most in the moment.

The podcast is a joint production between WashU Public Health and University Marketing & Communications, with new episodes set to be released every other week.