THE RECORD

Therapeutic food named a Best Invention of 2025

Gordon

An innovative therapeutic food designed to treat childhood malnutrition has been named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025.

The team behind the therapeutic food is led by Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and his collaborator Tahmeed Ahmed, MBBS, PhD, at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

This therapeutic food, called microbiome-directed complementary food-2 (MDCF-2), is specifically designed to repair the abnormally forming gut microbiomes of children suffering from malnutrition. Clinical trials in Bangladesh have established that the food boosts the activities of gut microbes that play key roles in many facets of growth and development, including effects on proteins involved in regulating musculoskeletal development, brain development, metabolism and immune function. The benefits produced by MDCF-2 are far greater than those produced by a commonly used therapeutic food that was not designed to repair the microbiome.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU food drive to support neighbors in need

Reminder: enroll for 2026 benefits during open enrollment

Flags lowered in memory of Dick Cheney

Notables

Therapeutic food named a Best Invention of 2025

Yang honored with American Physical Society fellowship

Dehdashti honored by radiological society for outstanding research 

Obituaries

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

James Ballard, former director of Engineering Communication Center, 79

Research Wire

Tissue ‘tipping points’: How cells collectively switch from healthy to disease states

$3 million grant funds research on mental health challenges of Alzheimer’s 

Better tools to improve ‘computer vision’

The View From Here

10.27.25

10.13.25

09.29.25

Washington People

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Kenneth Andrews

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20