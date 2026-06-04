WashU Medicine faculty elected to Association of American Physicians 

Timothy M. Miller (left), Steven L. Brody and Jin-Moo Lee at the AAP induction ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Tim Miller)

Three physician-scientists at WashU Medicine — Steven L. Brody, MD, the Dorothy R. and Hubert C. Moog Professor of Pulmonary Medicine in the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine; Jin-Moo Lee, MD, PhD, the Andrew B. & Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology; and Timothy M. Miller, MD, PhD, the David Clayson Professor of Neurology — have been elected to the Association of American Physicians, an honorary society of leading physician-scientists advancing innovative, impactful biomedical research. The society elected 72 new members in 2026.

Brody investigates how the cells lining the airways malfunction in chronic lung diseases, including asthma, bronchitis, COPD and chronic infections, as well as how airway stem cells are influenced to differentiate into various cell types. In a multidisciplinary effort, Brody and his team are using targeted peptides to deliver therapeutics to the airway and track immune cells in chronic lung disease.

Lee is an internationally recognized leader in stroke and cerebrovascular research with a focus on the cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain injury and recovery. He has shown that sensory deprivation improves recovery after stroke in mice, with translational implications for enhancing brain adaptability in people who have had strokes.

Miller’s research focuses on the mechanisms that drive protein abnormalities in neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and dementia. He is a pioneer in the development of therapies based on antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), a targeted approach to disease treatment that interferes with the production of harmful proteins. He led the international clinical trials that resulted in FDA approval of tofersen, the first ASO drug for a rare form of ALS.

Brody, Lee and Miller were formally inducted April 18 at the annual joint meeting of the AAP, the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the American Physician Scientists Association in Chicago.

Read more on the WashU Medicine news website.