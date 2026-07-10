THE RECORD

Samuels named SOM, MAK Center researcher-in-residence

By Liam Otten

The MAK Center for Art and Architecture and the SOM Foundation have named Linda C. Samuels, a professor and chair of urban design at the WashU Sam Fox School, as 2026 researcher-in-residence.

Samuels

Samuels, also the school’s inaugural director of sustainable design and environmental justice, will spend the summer residency in Los Angeles at the iconic Mackey Apartments (1939), designed by the Austrian-American architect Rudolph Schindler. Her research project will utilize data-based analysis and empirical, qualitative explorations to assess the city’s recently rebuilt Sixth Street Viaduct as a mobility conduit, public space and prototype for next-generation infrastructure.

Founded in 1979, the SOM Foundation aims to advance the design profession’s ability to address key topics of our time. The MAK Center, acting as a cultural think tank for current issues, encourages exploration of practical and theoretical ideas in art and architecture.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.

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