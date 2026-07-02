Huang wins NSF CAREER award

Huang

With a five-year, nearly $600,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, Jiaxin Huang , an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, plans to create an efficient multistep reasoning framework for large language models (LLMs) that could integrate external knowledge from different sources to generate a solution or conclusion.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization.

Huang plans to create a framework that would act as a commander to seek information from other LLM models and to ask LLMs to do different tasks — some would be simply for information retrieval, and others would have reasoning to follow accumulative actions.

“If all LLMs are the same, they might be doing the general work well, but aren’t very specialized in their assigned roles,” she said. “I want to explore ways to parameterize the models so they can gain their specific skills and allow them to be more capable of their own job.”

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.