Bear athletes finish strong



The conclusion of the NCAA season brought success to a number WashU student athletes.

Lichtenberger at the NCCA Championships at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. (Courtesy photo)

Peter Lichtenberger, who just completed his junior year at McKelvey Engineering, won the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in pole vault with a clear of 5.25 meters, a new personal and program record, May 23 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The victory was the team’s first championship in that event. Watch Lichtenberger’s championship vault here.

In other Bears news, the women’s track and field team was national runner-up, finishing second to host University of Wisconsin-La Crosse May 23.

Separately, the women’s tennis team also finished as the NCAA Division III runner-up, falling to No. 4 Wesleyan 4-1 in the title match May 21 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Bears team won its first title in program history last spring, beating Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, Calif.