WashU Libraries archives Riverfront Times

The Riverfront Times captured the cultural life of St. Louis. The paper was founded by Ray Hartmann, who died in a car crash in April. (Courtesy photo)

The Riverfront Times print editions from 1977–2013 are now available to researchers at WashU Libraries’ Department of Special Collections.

In 2024, St. Louis’ long-running alternative weekly Riverfront Times (RFT) was purchased by an undisclosed buyer, who then closed the paper. In the midst of this unexpected news, Miranda Rectenwald, curator of local history, immediately contacted editor Sarah Fenske to see if WashU Special Collections could save the newspaper’s archive. With Fenske’s assistance, Rectenwald coordinated the acquisition of 138 bound volumes of the print edition, spanning 1977 to 2013, along with a small amount of DVDs with digital images.

The Riverfront Times Collection print issues are now inventoried and available to researchers. Acquiring this collection ensures a valuable local history resource is preserved and available to researchers, Rectenwald said

“I knew from previously trying to locate a back issue of RFT that the most comprehensive run of issues was at the newspaper’s offices,” Rectenwald said. “When I heard the paper was shutting down, I was heartbroken that this treasure might be lost.”

Read more about the preservation effort on the WashU Libraries website.