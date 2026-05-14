Mueller receives early-career award including $250,000 in funding

Mueller speaks at the ceremony. (Courtesy photo)

Natalie Mueller, ​an assistant professor of archaeology in WashU Arts & Sciences, is one of two recipients of the Cromwell Harbor Foundation’s inaugural Chrysalis Prize, which recognizes promising early-career scholars with $250,000 in unrestricted support, mentorship and entry into a growing cohort of multidisciplinary thinkers.

According to the foundation, the Chrysalis Prize was created to reward imaginative, cross-disciplinary research that expands our understanding of humanity.

“The Chrysalis Prize recognizes Dr. Mueller for her ability to rigorously synthesize complex, multidisciplinary concepts. Natalie is an original scholar whose collaborative approach and innovative research drives transformative scholarship in archaeology,” said Tristram “T.R.” Kidder, the Edward S. and Tedi Macias Professor and a professor of anthropology.

Read more on the Ampersand website.