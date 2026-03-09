Centering women in environmental solutions

In Indonesia, thousands of women work together to protect native mangrove forests. In Nigeria, over 1,500 women have launched businesses selling clean-burning cookstoves. In Louisiana, advocates lead the charge against the expansion of polluting industries.

From Indonesia to Nigeria to the United States, these initiatives are united by one powerful force: women leading the way with the support of the Women’s Earth Alliance (WEA).

Melinda Kramer, AB ’03, co-founded WEA in 2006 and currently serves as the organization’s co-executive director. Here, she shares the principles that guide WEA’s work.

My journey began with seeds planted at WashU. Through the university, I traveled abroad for the first time to Kenya, which remains central to my work. I met so many extraordinary environmental stewards there — though they might never have identified themselves that way. They were mothers, farmers, health workers and teachers who had a deep, personal connection to the land and water they depended on. Their efforts to protect their landscapes shaped my vision for Women’s Earth Alliance. It became clear to me that when people who are directly affected by environmental issues are put in leadership positions, they will fight for their communities with conviction, creating solutions that are sustainable and meaningful.

Who: Melinda Kramer, AB ’03 Course of study: At WashU, Kramer majored in cultural anthropology and environmental studies in Arts & Sciences with a minor in Spanish. Recognition: Kramer and WEA co-founder Amira Diamond won the 29th Heinz Award for the Environment in 2024.

Women are disproportionately impacted by environmental challenges, yet they are often left out of decision-making. The climate crisis affects everyone, but it hits women — especially women of color — the hardest. They face heightened risks of economic instability, displacement and even violence. Furthermore, women are often under-resourced and under-recognized in the critical role they play in addressing these challenges. That’s why our focus is on elevating women’s leadership and centering women in the solutions.

When we launched Women’s Earth Alliance, we knew that a single intervention wouldn’t suffice. We needed a multifaceted approach that offered holistic investment in women’s leadership. We built a framework that includes capacity-building, funding, advocacy training, technical skills, business development and communication tools. Women who receive holistic support can deliver solutions that are more sustainable, impactful and visible.

Since our founding, we have equipped over 50,000 women with technical, entrepreneurial and leadership skills. These women, in turn, have impacted over 24 million people across 31 countries with practical solutions like clean water, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture. All of our training is led by women on the front lines in their regions, and those who complete the training go on to become trainers themselves, expanding their reach and impact within their communities.

At the heart of the Women’s Earth Alliance’s approach is the belief that lasting solutions are rooted in deep, community-driven knowledge. We recognize that every community holds unique strengths, and our strategy is built on listening to the leaders on the front lines — those who are directly engaged in environmental and social challenges. By centering their voices, we create pathways for solutions that are culturally relevant, sustainable and led by those most affected. This approach allows us to amplify local wisdom, refine our initiatives and ensure that the solutions we support are both impactful and enduring.