ISP to explore AI, teacher professional learning

The WashU Institute for School Partnership (ISP), in partnership with Edthena, received one of seven grants from the Research Partnership for Professional Learning (RPPL) for the 2026-28 funding cycle.

Deontá Palmer (center) and Carmen Meeks (left), of the WashU Institute for School Partnership (ISP), meet with pre-K teacher Tamara Booker at Jamestown Elementary in the Hazelwood School District. The ISP will explore how artificial intelligence can support teacher professional learning. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)



The ISP joins research teams from the University of Michigan, Harvard University, and Vanderbilt University, as well as education-focused nonprofits, including Leading Educators, Throughline Learning and New Teacher Center, in being selected for funding supported by Overdeck Family Foundation that advances research on how artificial intelligence (AI) can strengthen teacher professional learning.

The ISP project, “Coaching with AI: An RPP Study of AI-Enabled Coaching Design and Implementation,” will explore how AI can enhance the efficiency, reach and quality of instructional coaching while preserving human expertise and teacher agency. As part of the RPPL network, this study contributes to a broader effort to build cumulative, research-backed knowledge about effective professional learning through coordinated research, shared measures and cross-study learning.

Read more on the Institute for School Partnership website.