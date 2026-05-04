As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the workforce, Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is launching new educational offerings and student scholarship support aimed at helping organizations and talent adapt and lead in the emerging AI economy.

The school is introducing a first-of-its-kind $10,000 AI Workforce Transformation Scholarship to support qualified applicants to its new one-year Master’s in AI for Business program. The scholarship will help recent graduates and displaced professionals reskill for an AI-driven workplace.

In parallel, WashU Olin Business also is expanding its AI-focused executive education offerings, partnering with organizations to move beyond experimentation and drive enterprise-wide impact. By identifying high-value use cases, redesigning workflows and building the capabilities to scale adoption responsibly, the school is helping businesses harness the transformative power of AI at scale.

These initiatives build on more than a decade of AI leadership at the business school, where faculty were early to explore how emerging technologies would reshape business. Today, that depth of expertise is being translated into action, helping organizations apply AI in meaningful ways and equipping professionals to lead in what comes next, according to Joe MacDonald, deputy dean at WashU Olin Business.

“AI is creating one of the most significant opportunities for reinvention in the workforce we’ve seen in decades,” MacDonald said. “Universities have a critical role to play, not only in helping individuals build new skills, but in working alongside organizations to shape how AI is applied in the real world.”

Recent evidence suggests workers are already adapting to this shift. New research from WashU graduate students shows that those who view AI as a tool for learning, not just automation, are more likely to adopt it and invest in building new skills. The findings suggest that success in an AI-driven economy will be shaped less by the technology itself and more by how individuals choose to adapt, learn and apply it over time.

‘AI is creating one of the most significant opportunities for reinvention in the workforce we’ve seen in decades. Universities have a critical role to play, not only in helping individuals build new skills, but in working alongside organizations to shape how AI is applied in the real world.’ Joe MacDonald

Supporting worker transition through business education

The AI Workforce Transformation Scholarship will provide awards to qualified applicants to Olin’s new Master of Science in AI for Business, a two-semester, on-campus program designed to prepare students to integrate AI into business strategy, operations and decision-making.

Developed in close collaboration with WashU Olin Business’ network of corporate partners, the program reflects the skills and capabilities employers are actively seeking in an AI-driven economy. The program and offers three different industry tracks aligned to core business disciplines: Finance, marketing and technical. Drawing on input from industry leaders, the curriculum emphasizes practical application of AI across core business functions, alongside the critical and analytical thinking required to lead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

“Employers are going deeper into how candidates have actually used AI, what problems they’ve solved and what kind of impact or ROI (return on investment) they’ve driven,” said Rohit Gupta, a student enrolled in the MBA program. “This is reflected in my upcoming summer role at a large tech firm, where I’ll be working closely on AI-driven enterprise adoption initiatives. For me, that’s shifted the focus from fitting into a defined role to continuously upskilling and figuring out how to create value using AI.”

The MS in AI for Business program will welcome its first cohort of full-time students in the fall.

Helping businesses transform for an AI-driven workplace

WashU Olin Business also is launching a new AI-focused executive education offering, AI Transformation for Business, designed to help organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact. Built as a customizable series of trainings delivered within organizations, the program meets leaders where they are in their AI journeys, helping them identify where AI can create value, prioritize high-impact use cases and build the capabilities and confidence to scale adoption across their teams.

“We’re at a moment of tremendous opportunity,” MacDonald said. “The organizations that succeed will be those that can unlock the full potential of their people alongside AI, and we see Olin playing a leading role to make that possible.”

Developed with input from business leaders to reflect the realities of deploying AI at scale, the program emphasizes strategy over tools. Participants gain practical frameworks to guide AI adoption, navigate risk and governance, and rethink workflows, operating models and talent in an AI-enabled organization.

“We’ve been piloting this work with organizations that are already leading in AI,” said Seth Carnahan, an associate professor of strategy at WashU Olin Business. “While many organizations have access to the same AI models, the ones pulling ahead are those investing in redesigning processes and enabling their people to use the technology effectively. That’s where our programs are focused, with an emphasis on helping leaders translate AI into how work actually gets done and where it drives the most value.”

This new offering builds on nearly a decade of the business school’s hands-on work with organizations to implement machine learning, big data and AI and drive workforce transformation. WashU Olin Business’ consulting-based collaborations span a wide range of industries, including retail, sports and pharmaceuticals, and involve both Fortune 500 companies and emerging organizations.

About Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School

Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis develops leaders and advances the business community by connecting rigorous research, experiential learning and deep industry engagement. Through a research-driven curriculum and an emphasis on applied learning, WashU Olin Business equips students to navigate complexity and drive meaningful impact throughout their careers. The school offers undergraduate, MBA, specialized master’s and Executive Education programs, connecting students and organizations with faculty expertise and real-world business insight. With a network of more than 28,000 alumni and longstanding industry partnerships, WashU Olin Business is a leading producer of Fortune 1000 C-suite executives and is committed to shaping the future of business.