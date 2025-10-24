THE RECORD

WashU engineering alumni earn first prize at inventor’s competition

By Channing Suhl

Three recent alumni of the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis won the undergraduate first place award at the 2025 Collegiate Inventor’s Competition, held Oct. 16 in Alexandria, Va.

three young men pose for a photo
Recent engineering graduates Myles (Max) Miller (left), Cameron Freeman and Nicolas Chicoine invented a device to quickly detect the presence of peanut in foods. (Photo courtesy of Chicoine)

Myles (Max) Miller, Nicolas Chicoine and Cameron Freeman, who earned their bachelor’s degrees in biomedical engineering in May, presented their Biomedical Engineering (BME) Day-winning senior design project from BME 401.

Their invention is a portable device designed to detect latent peanut presence in foods, helping people avoid exposure to allergens that could endanger them. Hovered over food, the technology known as SENSE scans for peanut presence and displays results on a smartphone application in less than a minute. It has achieved high accuracy during testing. The group’s faculty adviser was Barani Raman, the Dennis & Barbara Kessler Professor of Biomedical Engineering.

Winning teams receive cash awards and a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office patent acceleration certificate. Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

