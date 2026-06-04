Park receives Horowitz Foundation grant

Park

Soobin Park, a doctoral candidate at the WashU Brown School, will receive a $10,000 grant from the Horowitz Foundation for Social Policy to support her PhD dissertation project.

Park is among just 20 people receiving awards out of more than 845 applicants, a 2.4% acceptance rate. Her dissertation project is titled “Identifying Dementia Care Deserts: A National Study of Community Resource Gaps for People Living with Dementia.”

“This project develops a Dementia Resource Environment index to identify where community-level dementia supports are most lacking,” she said. “By revealing ‘dementia care deserts,’ the study provides an evidence base for better targeting of community supports that enable older adults with dementia to remain safe and supported at home.”

Established in 1997, the Horowitz Foundation issues awards for policy-related research in all major areas of the social sciences. Only doctoral students whose dissertation proposals have been approved by their committees are eligible to apply.