Mondelli appointed to lead Center for Teaching and Learning

Victoria “Tori” Mondelli, founding director of the University of Missouri’s Teaching for Learning Center, has been appointed as assistant provost and executive director of the WashU Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), effective Aug. 3. Mondelli succeeds Michael Wysession, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences.

Mondelli

Provost Mark West converted the executive director role to a full-time administrative position to maximize support to faculty. Mondelli is an expert in coaching faculty and other educators to incorporate evidence-based and creative practices to maximize student engagement and deepen learning. Last year, she presented to WashU faculty a well-received workshop that drew on her co-authored book, “The Educator’s Guide to Designing Games and Creative Active-Learning Exercises.”

“A strong Center for Teaching and Learning is critical to advancing excellence in teaching and learning across the university,” West said. “WashU has world-class faculty and students, but every faculty member can get better at teaching, and every student can get better at learning. The CTL provides the expertise, resources and support to consistently achieve excellence in the classroom in support of our academic mission.”

The center advances the university’s educational mission through evidence-based pedagogical support for faculty, assistance for learners and classroom learning technology. Mondelli will work closely with the center’s faculty advisory board, which will continue its role advising the executive director and connecting the center to faculty and schools.