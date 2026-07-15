THE RECORD

WashU leaders selected for Focus St. Louis program

By Laurel Wang
Headshots of Hermanstyne-Jordan, Pope and Werner
Hermanstyne-Jordan (left), Pope and Werner

Three members of the WashU community have been selected for the 2026-27 cohort of Leadership St. Louis, a Focus St. Louis Program.  

Tracey Hermanstyne-Jordan, assistant dean of academic pathway programs and an assistant professor in developmental biology at WashU Medicine; Amanda Pope, associate chief of staff and executive director of the Office of the Chancellor; and Will Werner, director of the bureau of administration for the WashU Police Department, will participate in the nine-month program.  

Focus St. Louis is a leadership organization that prepares diverse leaders through experience-based leadership training, civic issue education and public engagement initiatives. Since 1976, Leadership St. Louis has provided civic leadership training for established leaders in St. Louis dedicated to bettering their community.  

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