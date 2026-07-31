Zou to represent International Consortium for Social Development at United Nations

Zou

Li Zou, international director at the WashU Brown School’s Center for Social Development, has been appointed to represent the International Consortium for Social Development at the United Nations.

The three-year appointment began July 20.

Zou is one of six representatives for the consortium, which holds consultative status with the U.N. In the role, she will serve as a liaison with the NGO Committee for Social Development, a coalition of nongovernmental organizations working to ensure that the voices of civil society are represented at the U.N., in planning for the 65th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development, scheduled to take place in February in New York.