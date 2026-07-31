THE RECORD

Zou to represent International Consortium for Social Development at United Nations

Zou

Li Zou, international director at the WashU Brown School’s Center for Social Development, has been appointed to represent the International Consortium for Social Development at the United Nations.

The three-year appointment began July 20.

Zou is one of six representatives for the consortium, which holds consultative status with the U.N. In the role, she will serve as a liaison with the NGO Committee for Social Development, a coalition of nongovernmental organizations working to ensure that the voices of civil society are represented at the U.N., in planning for the 65th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development, scheduled to take place in February in New York.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU hosts polling places

Flags lowered in memory of Lindsey Graham

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

Notables

Zou to represent International Consortium for Social Development at United Nations

Gordon receives Gabbay Award 

Huang appointed to international social work board

Obituaries

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Research Wire

Biomolecular condensates reveal surprising activity as catalysts

Activating glass for next-generation semiconductor substrates

Reducing power temporarily improves carbon dioxide conversion

The View From Here

07.15.26

06.24.26

06.03.26

Washington People

Helina Woldekiros

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20