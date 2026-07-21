Tendon variations’ effects on mechanics to get a closer look

Spencer Lake’s lab plans to apply a method used in geography for describing geospatial images to “map out” the location-specific properties of tendons and unveil which features best predict how tendons function in the body. (Image: Lake lab)

While it may seem like most humans are built essentially the same, our unique anatomical features not only define who we are but also determine how our bodies respond in different situations. For example, local variations in the properties of tendons — connective tissues that link muscle to bone — may lead to differences in function and predict susceptibility to injury.

Spencer Lake, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at WashU McKelvey Engineering, and members of his lab plan to study how such individual differences in properties affect the mechanical and mechanobiological properties of tendons with a three-year $520,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

This innovative study will apply a method used in geography for describing geospatial images to “map out” the location-specific properties of tendons and unveil which features best predict how tendons function in the body. Results of their research could potentially help to prevent common tendon injuries as well as inform new treatment strategies.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.