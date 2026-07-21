THE RECORD

Tendon variations’ effects on mechanics to get a closer look

By Beth Miller
green tendon fiber
Spencer Lake’s lab plans to apply a method used in geography for describing geospatial images to “map out” the location-specific properties of tendons and unveil which features best predict how tendons function in the body. (Image: Lake lab)

While it may seem like most humans are built essentially the same, our unique anatomical features not only define who we are but also determine how our bodies respond in different situations. For example, local variations in the properties of tendons — connective tissues that link muscle to bone — may lead to differences in function and predict susceptibility to injury.

Spencer Lake, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at WashU McKelvey Engineering, and members of his lab plan to study how such individual differences in properties affect the mechanical and mechanobiological properties of tendons with a three-year $520,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

This innovative study will apply a method used in geography for describing geospatial images to “map out” the location-specific properties of tendons and unveil which features best predict how tendons function in the body. Results of their research could potentially help to prevent common tendon injuries as well as inform new treatment strategies.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of Lindsey Graham

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

WashU marks one year of With You campaign

Notables

Benzinger, Schindler honored by international imaging society 

Azama elected to athletic administrators board

Architecture faculty win Landmarks award

Obituaries

Guoyan Zhao, associate professor of genetics, neurology, 53

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Research Wire

Tendon variations’ effects on mechanics to get a closer look

McCarthy earns NSF award

New tool to help research fibrosis, cancer

The View From Here

07.15.26

06.24.26

06.03.26

Washington People

Helina Woldekiros

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20