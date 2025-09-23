THE RECORD

Minton honored for leadership in technology 

Jessie Minton
Minton

Jessie Minton, vice chancellor for technology and chief information officer (CIO) at WashU, received a prestigious award from the HMG Strategy Global Leadership Institute during the organization’s recent summit.  

Established in 2012, this award is part of HMG Strategy’s recognition program, which honors elite leaders in business and global technology. Minton said her team is the reason behind her success.   

“This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire WashU IT team,” Minton said. “Our success is built on their unwavering dedication to providing excellent service and enabling the right technology solutions to meet the diverse needs of our university community, including students, faculty, staff, researchers, clinicians and patients.” 

Read more on the Information Technology website.

