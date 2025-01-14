Minton wins 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Award

Jessie Minton, vice chancellor for technology and chief information officer (CIO) at WashU, received the 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Award in the large enterprise category from St. LouisCIO Dec. 5. The award honors CIOs in the St. Louis region who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Minton leads the university’s operations and strategy for information technology, directly supporting the “Here and Next” 10-year strategic plan.

“I am honored to work with my team to build world-class information technology that enables the university’s mission,” Minton said.

Her team has secured funding and piloted technologies to advance research, teaching, learning and patient care, including work toward modernizing computer networks and using artificial intelligence to reduce physician burnout.

Minton earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, where she previously served as vice provost and chief information officer, and her master’s degree from Warner Pacific College. She currently serves on the advisory boards of Educause and Internet2, nonprofit organizations working to bridge technology and education, along with the St. LouisCIO board.

