Bailey named a top St. Louis leader

Carla Bailey, director of learning and development for Human Resources, speaks during a Danforth Staff Council forum in Knight Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

Carla Bailey, director of learning and development for Human Resources at WashU, has been named one of Women We Admire’s “Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2024” for her development and delivery of leadership and team-building programs and workshops.

Women We Admire’s list recognizes women in the St. Louis region thriving in top industries including education, health care and digital transformation.

The list also recognized some WashU alumnae: Aparna Deora, PhD ’00, vice president of Pfizer Inc.; Julie Kulawiec, MS ’16, regional vice president of account management for CarelonRx at Elevance Health; and Ming Zu, MBA ’08, vice president of supply chain and global distribution systems and software at Emerson.