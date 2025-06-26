THE RECORD

Brown named to Business Journal’s ‘influential women’ class

By Seraphina Corbo
Brown

Rebecca Brown, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and university governance at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s “Most Influential Business Women” class of 2025.

Established in 1999, the “Most Influential Business Women” awards annually recognize and celebrate women in the St. Louis area who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in business careers, and for their accomplishments and contributions to their industries. 

The Business Journal announced Brown and 24 other women business leaders who have made a significant impact in their communities in its June 11 issue. The newspaper later will publish a special section and host a recognition luncheon for the honorees Aug. 7.

